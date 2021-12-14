Private Advisor Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

