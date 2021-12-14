Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,119 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

