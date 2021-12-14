Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 271,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

