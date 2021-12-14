Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 271,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLDR opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $80.95.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
