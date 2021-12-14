PRIZM Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. PRIZM has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $650,353.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001590 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,918,300,200 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

