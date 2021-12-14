Project Pai Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $616,657.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002485 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,603,960 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,513,159 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

