ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,047,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,004,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

