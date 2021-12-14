Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $4.61 million and $1.60 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003765 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008552 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

