Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.87

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

FPLPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

