PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Up 10%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 87,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk engages in the development, distribution, and trading of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following divisions: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The Prescription Pharmaceutical division offers generic drugs, branded generics, and licensed drugs, which are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

