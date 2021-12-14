Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 63,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,830. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

