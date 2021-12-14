Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $24.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $23.65. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $38.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $42.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AZO stock opened at $1,986.10 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,028.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,824.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,649.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

