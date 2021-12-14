Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for 3M Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

3M stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

