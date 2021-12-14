Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Qorvo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

