Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$147.00 during trading on Tuesday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.73.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

