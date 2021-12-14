Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $40.16

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.16, but opened at $38.51. Quanterix shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 5,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

