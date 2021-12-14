Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Shares of QD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 2,968,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qudian stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qudian were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

