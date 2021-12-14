QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of QuickLogic worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUIK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

