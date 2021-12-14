QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,707 shares of company stock worth $2,840,334. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 12,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,120. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

