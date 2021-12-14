R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Cowen

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 137,680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,003 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in R1 RCM by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,061 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in R1 RCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,934 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

