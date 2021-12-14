Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 1,884.9% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of RAIFF stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

