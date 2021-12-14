Raymond E. Chandonnet Sells 3,500 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KRNY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

