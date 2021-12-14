Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

FLGMF opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.