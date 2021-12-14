Raymond James Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

PPL opened at C$37.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a market cap of C$20.74 billion and a PE ratio of -101.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$43.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

