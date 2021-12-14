Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RLE opened at GBX 38.22 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.95. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.85 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.