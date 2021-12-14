RealTract Achieves Market Cap of $407,286.50 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 84.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. RealTract has a total market cap of $407,286.50 and $3.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 86% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

