Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

REG opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

