Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $639.00 and last traded at $639.00. 2,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 841,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.52.

Specifically, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $612.88 and its 200-day moving average is $601.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

