Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

12/14/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

12/13/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

12/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $653.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regeneron posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results, beating on both earnings and sales. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

11/10/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $798.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $842.00 to $844.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $785.00 to $798.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $831.00 to $842.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $660.15 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.88 and a 200-day moving average of $601.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,683 shares of company stock valued at $29,922,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

