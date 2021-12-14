Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

NYSE RGA opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

