Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.26

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1746038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,339,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

