Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,670

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.40) to GBX 2,670 ($35.28) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.21) price objective on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.72) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.18).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,396 ($31.66) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,283.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,127.22. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market capitalization of £46.36 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($465,600.63).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

