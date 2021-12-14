Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $205,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

