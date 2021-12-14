Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.80 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

