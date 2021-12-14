Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HP (HPQ)

HP (NYSE: HPQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q3 results reflect strong rebound in the Printing business, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1.5 billion to shareholders in Q4 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in the second half, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

11/2/2021 – HP was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/1/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2021 – HP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

HPQ stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

