Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TC Energy (TSE: TRP) recently:

12/3/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00.

11/15/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$72.00.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$66.00.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

10/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.65. 4,593,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market cap of C$57.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

