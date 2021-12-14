Reviewing First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.06 $155.81 million $2.12 10.98 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.20 $1.70 billion $0.49 10.35

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 30.25% 9.56% 1.35% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 3 6 0 2.25

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

