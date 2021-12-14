Reviewing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57% Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 3.77 $203.26 million $3.67 9.17 Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.10 $26.46 million $3.27 7.34

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

