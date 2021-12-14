Revolution Populi 24 Hour Volume Hits $185,778.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $40.57 million and approximately $185,778.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00197882 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.