Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

