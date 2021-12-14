Robert Harold Seager Sells 8,740 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Harold Seager sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$621,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,310.36.

TSE:STN opened at C$70.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$40.01 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$76.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

