Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

RHHVF stock opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.03. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

