Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Lowered to 140.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 150.00 to 140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 8,281,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,061. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

