Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Lowered to 140.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 150.00 to 140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 8,281,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,061. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
