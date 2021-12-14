Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 674.70 ($8.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.40) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.08) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

LON RMG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 489.10 ($6.46). 2,623,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 456.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 923.35. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11). The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 19.50%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

