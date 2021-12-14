Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 396.3% in November

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 396.3% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

