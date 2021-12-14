Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 6.5%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 392,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 336,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

