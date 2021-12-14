Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

