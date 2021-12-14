Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 4.3% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 193,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 410,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.56 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

