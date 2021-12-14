Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SANP opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.