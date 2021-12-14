Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SANP opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Santo Mining
