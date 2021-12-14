Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.42. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

