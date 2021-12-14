SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SBM Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

